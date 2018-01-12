Chamber banquet, awards ceremony slated Saturday

By Mindy Ragan Wood, Staff Writer – The Piedmont Chamber of Commerce will host an evening of food, live entertainment and an awards ceremony in honor of good citizenry.

Chamber Executive Director Lisa Gigstad said the organization’s board of directors looks forward to the opportunity to recognize community leaders and their work. “We look forward to a great event and especially enjoy the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to those who do so much for our community,” she said.

The banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at the Piedmont Intermediate School, 977 Washington Avenue. The keynote speaker will be Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett who is running for governor.

Cornett is in the final months of a successful 14-year run as Oklahoma City’s first four-term mayor.

He’s considered one of the most honored mayors in U.S. history – top mayor in the state, top mayor in the country – and an international panel selected him as the No. 2 mayor in the world. Newsweek magazine called him one of the “five most innovative Mayors in the United States.” Governing named him “Public Official of the Year” in 2010. Politico placed him on the publication’s Politico 50 list of “thinkers, doers and visionaries transforming American politics in 2015.”

A pianist from the Piedmont High School Band will perform during dinner and 34 members of the school’s honor choir will sing just prior to Cornett’s speech.

The following awards will be presented this year: Volunteer of the Year, Community Service Award, Business of the Year, President’s Award, Most Dedicated Member, and Pride of Piedmont Award of Excellence.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.