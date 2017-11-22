Obituary: Imo Eileen Lee (Daniels)

Imo Eileen Lee (Daniels) was born October 22, 1927 south of Arnett, Oklahoma to Admiral Dewey Daniels and Edna Cornelius Daniels (Barton).

She was raised in Arnett, Oklahoma and graduated from Arnett. She was a star basketball player and her team knew her as “MO.”

She met Elmer Fred Lee from Vici and married, they had four children who survive her, Alveta, husband Kenneth Brown, Sheila, husband Pete Dahl, Richard, wife Janice Lee, and Luetta Horton.

Imo ran a small cafe in Yukon for years on Main Street until she retired to her home in Yukon.

She is also survived by two brothers, Dwight Daniels and wife Deloris of Beloit, Kansas and Loyd Daniels of Arnett, who now lives in Yukon.

She’s preceded in death by her husband Elmer Lee, brothers James, Delmar, and Elmer Daniels, sister Delia Range and grandchild Bradley Brown.

Imo has 17 grandchildren, 28 great children and 1 great-great grandchild.

Public visitation was held Nov. 15-16. A private family burial was scheduled on Friday, Nov. 17 with a public memorial service at the First Christian Church in Yukon.

Services were under the direction of Smith & Turner Mortuary, Yukon.