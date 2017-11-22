Obituary: Alice Margaret (Duncan) Scarberry

Alice Margaret (Duncan) Scarberry, 76, of Yukon, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 19, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born September 7, 1941, to William and Hazel (Scott) Lake in Oklahoma City, OK.

She graduated from Bethany High School in 1959 where she was a cheerleader, member of the Girl’s Trio and homecoming basketball queen.

She married Jerry Barton in 1959 and from this union was born two daughters. In 1979 she married Tommy Vernon Duncan and they spent 24 years together full of love and laughter.

She worked as a secretary for the Christian Churches of Oklahoma and later as the secretary for the City Manager of Yukon. Her greatest career accomplishment began when she was elected as the first female president of the IBEW Local 1599 union, at the former Western Electric plant where she served several terms. She was instrumental in local and national bargaining and served on the national committee for health care cost containment.

After several years of being widowed, she found happiness again when she married L.J. Scarberry. She enjoyed spending time at Lake Murray, holiday with family, online shopping and her dogs, Precious and Angel. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Christ’s Church of Yukon where she enjoyed attending her home care group.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Duncan; parents; niece, Toni Lake and nephew, Dusty Henderson.

Alice is survived by her husband, L.J. Scarberry of the home; daughter, Missy Ellard and husband Jon; daughter, Kandee Penwright and husband Jon and stepson, Tommy Wayne Duncan and wife Julie; grandchildren: Trey Roper and wife Amanda, Kody Meder, Randi Wilkowske and husband Matt, Lacey McClane and husband Tyrel, Hunter Jones and wife Jennifer, Corey Duncan, Matt Penwright, Carri Duncan, Kody and Serenity Penwright, Jordan Smith, Hayden Penwright, Hunter Ellard and Christian and Regina Mason; great-grandchildren: Brylee and Cooper Roper, Aiden and Olivia Jones, Gunnar and Molly Wilkowske, Jerzie McClane and two babies both due in March; brother, Charley Lake and sister, Charlet Henderson and husband Scotty, and many other extended family member and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Russell-Murray Hospice, 2001 Parkview Dr., El Reno, OK 73036.

Viewing was held Tuesday, November 21 at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon, OK.

A celebration of her life was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Christ’s Church, 620 W. Vandament Ave., Yukon, OK, with interment at the Yukon Cemetery, Yukon, OK.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services Yukon, OK.