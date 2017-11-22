Obituary: Glenda Lee Behrens

Glenda Lee Behrens, 71, of Yukon, OK passed away on Monday November 20, 2017.

Glenda was born to Bernie King and Ruby Hughes on December 31, 1945 in Frogue, Kentucky.

She married the love of her life, Bill on June 21, 1990. Glenda and Bill spent their years together, loving family and spending every minute with them.

Glenda also spent many years enjoying her career in real estate. Glenda found joy in golf and ladybugs.

Glenda is survived by her loving husband Bill, daughters Sherri Painter (Randy), Stephanie Savage (Scott), Heather Koerner (Kevin), and Pamela Fortney (Kyle). Glenda is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Blake Savage, Paige Savage, Allison Savage, Madison Koerner, Andy Koerner, and Tristan Fortney. 1 sister Diane Harper, and 2 brothers Kenneth King (Loretta), and James King.

Visitation is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Services are 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 25 in the chapel of and under the direction of Smith & Turner Mortuary in Yukon, OK.