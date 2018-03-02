Firefighters honored for service, contributions

By Mindy Ragan Wood, Staff Writer – The Piedmont Fire Department held its annual banquet to recognize the service and contributions of firefighters who keep their community safe.

Chief Andy Logan expressed his pride in his firefighters who he said answer the call of duty for the right reasons.

“Simon Sinek said, ‘people don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it,’ and what sets our department apart is our firefighters take care of the what, but they have the why,” he said. “You could find someone else to do what they do, but you can’t always find someone who has the why.”

Logan pointed out the excellence in their work and especially those who volunteer.

“A firefighter has to do heroic things sometimes. They’re true heroes who have perfected the what because of the why and we have 12 who do it for free,” he said. “You talk about the why, someone does the why of something just because it’s the right thing, that’s amazing. This city is blessed with 18 firefighters who nail the what each and every day and go above and beyond by showing them why they do it.”

The evening began with recognizing the late Fire Chief Richard Lofgren. Logan said he and fellow firefighters were touched when his family asked for donations to the department in lieu of flowers for the funeral.

“We really wanted to think about what we could do with those funds. Chief Lofgren was really big on professionalism. What we are able to do with those funds is for the first time ever we will purchase actual dress uniforms which will also allow us to perform honor guard. What I want to let the Lofgren family know is that when you see a firefighter looking more professional than ever, that will be his memory living on.”

Lofgren’s daughter, Leslie Lofgren, received a memorial plaque honoring her father’s memory and contributions to the fire department.

Another citizen was also recognized for his assistance to the department. Former Piedmont Mayor John Bickerstaff received an award on behalf of the Piedmont Area Veterans Association. PAVA participated in Sparky’s Donation Station, a joint outreach with the fire department and police department that provides toys to needy children at Christmas.

Firefighters were recognized for their years of service to the department including David Seebeck, 15 years, Steven Sill, five years, Cody White, one year, and Shawn Murray, six years. Volunteer firefighter Kara Owens received an award for responding to the most calls for the third year in a row and received the Firefighter of the Year award.

Hall of Fame members in the department voted to induct Roydan Freeland, who was unable to attend. Deputy Chief Tim Heinrich received the Jim Linam Leadership Award.

Several firefighters received a certificate of recognition for participating in the annual 911 Memorial Stair Climb held in honor of the firefighters and victims of the 9/11 attacks on the New York City twin towers. James Robbins, Assistant Chief Brandon Jeter, Battalion Chief Brien Stewart and Tyler Moffat joined firefighters from across the state in Oklahoma City and climbed 110 floors in full gear.

Firefighters honored Logan with a bookshelf they made which resembled a firefighter’s axe. Kara Owens presented Logan the gift and thanked him for his sacrifice.

“You lead by example,” Owens said to Logan. “You set a high example and it’s a challenge to keep up and follow your example. We appreciate your sacrifices and they don’t go unnoticed.”