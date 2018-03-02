Gazette moves operations to Yukon

The Piedmont-Surrey Gazette has moved its office to Yukon as part of a corporate realignment with two other newspapers owned by Publisher Randy Anderson.

Anderson also owns the Yukon Progress and the Okarche Warrior.

“We are centralizing our operations in Canadian County and are consolidating into one office, which will allow for more efficiency and will place all of our employees in one location,” he said. “We have experienced tremendous growth as a company in the last year and look forward to future expansions. Although many newspapers and publishing companies are cutting back, we are positioned to grow even more in 2018 and beyond.”

The Gazette will continue to publish as it has the past 40 years with subscribers receiving the newspaper each week on Thursday. The newspaper also will be available on the racks as usual in Piedmont and the Surrey Hills area.

“Piedmont is a good newspaper market for us.” Anderson said.

The new office is located in the Spring Creek Professional Building, 508 W. Vandament, Suite 204 in Yukon, Oklahoma. For all inquiries please contact us at our new phone number (405) 577-6208.

News and sports can also be found at www.piedmontnewsonline.com