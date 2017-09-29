Obituary – Larry Charles Owens

Larry Charles Owens, 71, went to join the Lord on September 7, 2017 in Piedmont, OK.

He was born in OKC, OK on October 2, 1945 to Charlie & Anice Anderson Owens. He married Saundra Matthews on May 7, 1965 in OKC, OK.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Keith and sister Wilma Bell. Larry moved to Piedmont in 1971 & started Owens & Sons Roofing. Besides working in construction his whole life, Larry enjoyed fishing, gardening & working in his yard and on his vehicles.

He loved to spend time with family & watching his grandkids play sports. He was known for his lifelong service to the Lord and church, Church of the First Born, hard work and honesty.

Larry is survived by his wife Sandi, his nine children Tonya (her children Christopher, Alicia, Julie), Jeff (his wife April and girls Paige, Jade, Madison), Phil (daughter Kayla), Angela (husband Tom), Scott (wife Kathy and children Ashley, Austin, Blake) Darren (wife Kara, children Lucas, Rylie), Greg (wife Jennifer, Kyle, Karlie, Sydney), Chris, Jason (wife Marci, Gentry, Mitch) and nine great grandchildren.

Also, his brother Ray and his wife Cheryl, sisters Joyce Cox and Shirley Bingham. Viewing was held at Grove-McNeil Funeral Home September 11.

Funeral services were held September 12 at the First Baptist Church of Piedmont under the direction of Groves-McNeil Funeral Service, Piedmont, Oklahoma. Interment followed at Mattheson Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.groves-mcneilfuneral.com.