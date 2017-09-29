Accident sends child to hospital

By Mindy Ragan Wood, Staff Writer – An accident on Piedmont Road that involved multiple vehicles unfolded in front of Williams Grocery Store on Tuesday.

At least two, but possibly four cars were involved with a maroon Ford Flex facing southbound in the road. A child on a stretcher at the scene was placed in an ambulance and appeared to have been transported for further examination.

Several adults, some with children, were on the west side of the easement near the accident being interviewed by first responders. The Ford Flex was towed from the roadway.

No one at the scene provided a statement and a police report was not provided at press time.