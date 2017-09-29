Garden Club members learn art of making concrete leaf castings

Members of The Surrey Hills Home and Garden Club recently got together to make concrete leaf castings.

The basic process of making a leaf casting involves covering the back side of a leaf with a cement/water mixture, letting it dry and harden, and then removing the leaf to reveal the shape and design of the leaf in concrete.

Once they cure, the leaf casting can be painted and used as an eye-catching yard decoration or can serve as a birdbath or platform bird feeder. They are a wonderful way to add décor with a natural element to yards or gardens.

The Surrey Hills neighborhood will now be enhanced with these lovely decorated leaves in the yards of Garden Club members.