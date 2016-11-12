Three things to watch: Piedmont at Ardmore

Blake Colston

sports@piedmontnewsonline.com

Trick plays: Piedmont hasn’t run any fake kicks this year, or trick plays for that matter. That could change tonight. The Wildcats have several different formations and trick plays in the gameplan this week. When, or if, they choose to use them could go a long ways in determining if PHS can pull the upset.

Blocking Tyrecce Lott: Though they’ve already played Carl Albert and Bishop McGuinness, Ardmore defensive lineman Tyreece Lott could be the Piedmont offensive line’s biggest challenge yet this season. At 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, Lott is a difference maker who just received a scholarship offer from the University of Kansas. First things first on each play: Block No. 70.

The Wildcats’ mindset: Throughout the week, Piedmont’s players and coaches have said all the right things about not being satisfied with just making the playoffs for the first time since 2011. But it would only be natural for the team to breathe a sigh of relief with the accomplishment. If they do, that won’t bode well for their upset chances. But if they stay focused like they’ve been all season – look out.