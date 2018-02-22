Obituary: Thomas F. Ottis

Thomas F. Ottis of Okarche died February 19, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

The prayer service was held Wednesday, February 21, and Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, February 22, both services at Holy Trinity Church in Okarche with Rev. John Peter Swaminathan and Deacon Max Schwarz officiating.

Burial was in Holy Trinity Cemetery under the direction of Huber-Benson Funeral Home.

Tom was born Oct. 28, 1929 at Okarche graduating from Holy Trinity High School.

He served in the Air National Guard, was a landman for Pioneer Telephone and also served as county commissioner for Kingfisher County.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters.

On September 9, 1953, Tom married Theresa Ewers in Kingfisher.

Theresa survives him in death.

He also survived by two sons, Michael Ottis and Dennis Ottis, both of Piedmont, and numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents, Joseph and Katherine Williams Ottis and three brothers, Dr. Paul Ottis, Robert Ottis and James Ottis preceded him in death.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.