Fire chief, Orr uninjured in accident

By Mindy Ragan Wood, Staff Writer – Piedmont Fire Chief Andy Logan and City Manager Jason Orr were involved in a car accident Tuesday after a truck collided with them at Northwest Highway and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

“They were going pretty quick,” Logan said. “We were following the law and driving with due regard for the conditions.”

Logan said the accident appeared to be weather related.

“The vehicle lost control and came into oncoming traffic when he hit us head-on. No other cars were involved.”

Orr said he and Logan were stunned but not injured.

“We were just having a normal chat driving down the road and then all of a sudden we see this big white work truck barreling towards us. They started fishtailing and went out of control and crossed the center line,” he said. “I had my own personal first responder with me. I was in good hands. He (Logan) blended in with the Oklahoma City first responders.”

Logan was driving his city issued white truck, which Orr said is likely totaled.

“They looked at this morning and the frame was bent. Both airbags deployed so most likely it’s a total loss,” Orr said.