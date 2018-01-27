Smith narrowing college options as signing day nears

sports@piedmontnewsonline.com

With National Signing Day 13 days away, Piedmont’s T.D. Smith is playing a waiting game.

The 5A-2 All-District tight end plans to sign on Feb. 7, provided he has the kind of choice he prefers.

Smith has picked up offers from Southern Nazarene, Bethel College (Kan.), Bethany College (Kan.) and Oklahoma Panhandle State, all since Christmas.

MCPherson College (Kan.) and Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) have been in communication with Smith, but haven’t offered yet.

Smith said he could sign with one of those schools, but that he’s holding out for an offer from his dream school, Division II power Pittsburg State (Kan.).

“That’s my dream school. I’ve gone there three times and I love it. Their facilities are better than a lot of small Division 1 schools. They have an atmosphere like OU,” he said. “They just got my film the other day so I hope they pull the trigger.”

As a senior, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect caught 11 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He believes his modest production is the reason why teams have held off offering scholarships.

“I feel like I should get more attention,” he said. “I just don’t have the stats to prove my worth. I’m hoping things will pick up in the next couple weeks.”

Smith is doing what he can to market himself. He’s broadcast each offer he’s received out on his social media so other schools that haven’t offered yet can see that others have.

The first highlight on his Hudl page is one of him running over a PC West defender without breaking stride after reeling in a pass during a preseason scrimmage last August.

“The coaches have been excited about seeing that one,” he said. “It’s hard to find a tight end that can block, catch and be powerful in the run game, but I think I’m that kind of guy.”

For now, Smith is out for the wrestling team, primarily to stay in shape.

“Wrestling workouts are killer. They’ve been murdering me,” he said. “But it’s better than going home and playing Xbox.”

If Smith doesn’t sign on Feb. 7, he says he will throw discus in the spring – he had the third best projected throw in 5A last season – and try to earn a spot on a college track and field team. That’s not the option he prefers, though.

“I really hope I can go somewhere to play football,” he said.

Smith said he has a visit to Northeastern State in Tahlequah planned this weekend.