Obituary: Mervyn Gene Hackney

Mervyn Gene Hackney, 84, Oklahoma City, OK passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018, at his home.

He was born December 28, 1933 in Roosevelt, OK to George Joseph and Etna (Roberts) Hackney. Mervyn graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1952 and Southwestern Oklahoma State University School of Pharmacy in l960. He served with the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Mervyn married Koleata Talley November 24, 1953 in Clovis, New Mexico. He was a pharmacist in Duncan and Hobart before becoming a sales representative for Squibb. He owned and operated Hackney Drug in Okarche 1966-1982 and in Surrey Hills 1982-1994. Mervyn started Robyn Promotions and Printing in 1991 and served as president until the time of his death. Robyn is in the top 5% of the national promotional product distributors in the United States.

He then married Lee Ann Powell on April 23, 2013 in Clovis, New Mexico.

Survivors include his wife Lee Ann of the home, two daughters: Debra Wiedemann and husband Dale, San Antonio, TX, Meleata “Pete” Adamson and husband Bryan, Piedmont, OK, one brother, Ray Hackney and wife, Martha, Hobart, OK, three granddaughters: Ashley Taylor, Whitney Wiedemann and Alexandra Walker, 10 great-grandchildren, four step-children: Aundre Powell, Oklahoma City, OK; Belinda Washington, St. Louis, MO; Carl Draper, Tulsa, OK; and De’Angello Draper, Jacksonville, Fla, and seven step-grandchildren.

He is also survived by four sisters-in-law: Blanch Craft, Derby, Kansas, Jan Phillips, Biloxi, MS, Cotton Talley, Roosevelt, OK, Kitty Lou Talley, Edmond, OK and one brother-in-law, Lloyd Johnson, Garland, TX

He was preceded in death by his wife Koleata 2005, parents, four brothers: Thomas, Joe and wife Lerah, Gerald and wife Patsy and Rex and one sister, Geneva Langford.

Memorials may be made to the Infant Crisis Center, 4224 North Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or the American Cancer Society, 6525 N. Meridian Ave #110, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.

The funeral service was held Thursday, January 25, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Piedmont, OK.

Graveside Services were scheduled for 3 p.m., Thursday, January 25, 2018, Roosevelt Cemetery, Roosevelt, OK under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home of Hobart, OK.