Obituary: Melody Ann Schwarz

Melody Ann Schwarz, 40, slipped away peacefully after a brief illness.

She was a kind and gentle person absolutely devoted to her family. After attending Edmond North High School, she went on to graduate from the University of Central Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

She married Issac Schwarz on Sept 22, 2001. She was very involved with the Lupus Support Group in Oklahoma City, and Friends of the Heart in Okarche.

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents Lawrence “Pete” & Betty Hays.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Issac and son Tyler, 14, her parents Rahn & Rita Rutledge, uncles Ron & Larry Hays as well as her father & mother in law David & Shirley Schwarz, sister in law Amy & Darrel Wood, brother in law Byron Schwarz, sister in law Rebecca & Jason Halter, sister in law Robin & Chris Brady, and her one nephew and eight nieces who all loved her beyond words.

A memorial service was held at Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Yukon, OK on January 26, 2018. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lupus Foundation of Oklahoma, 3017 North Stiles Avenue, Suite 203, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or oklupus.org.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.