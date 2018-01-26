Obituary: Clarence Peter Rother

On April 12, 1945, Augusta and Joe Rother gave birth to their 12th child and named him Clarence Peter.

He loved farm life and after graduating from Holy Trinity School in Okarche, he purchased a farm outside Loyal.

Eventually he got itchy feet, hitched up his trailer with his horse and headed northwest. He got as far as Dodge City, Kansas where he worked at several feed lots, met some really remarkable people like Larry Mayfield and Ricardo Riveria, and took a job with National Beef.

In 1995 they discovered a small brain tumor. Removal was successful, but life changed forever. He retired in 2006 and continued living in Dodge City until December of 2016 when dementia took its toll.

He is survived by sisters, Bernadette Stangl of Sparks, Kathy Landoll of Oklahoma City, Trudy Kroutil of Sparks and brothers, Leo Rother of Okarche and Joe Rother of Rockville, Georgia.

The rosary was held Thursday, January 11, and Mass of Christian burial was Friday, January 12.

Both services were at Holy Trinity Church. Burial was at Holy Trinity Cemetery under the direction of Huber-Benson Funeral Home, El Reno.

Donations in Rother’s name may be made to the Blessed Stanley Rother fund, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Okarche.