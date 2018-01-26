Obituary: Bambi Lynn Riggs

Bambi Lynn Riggs passed away January 18, 2018 with her family surrounding her on a family vacation in Pagosa Springs, CO.

She was born April 3, 1956 in Liberal, KS to Jim and Patricia Estes. She attended Bethany schools where she met her future husband Mike Riggs. They were married November 8, 1985 and together had four children. Bambi enjoyed traveling, bird watching with her husband and spending time with her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Patricia Dick and Jim Estes and brothers Jimmie and Kelly Estes. Bambi leaves to cherish her memory her husband Mike; children Farrah Riggs, Jennifer and L.J. Fuston, Jason and Mauri Riggs and Michael Riggs, Jr.; grandchildren Jordan, Jayden, Devin and Rylin; brother Burl Estes and stepmother Mary Estes.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 23 at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home.