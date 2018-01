Blake Colston

Piedmont will try for its sixth consecutive district title tonight at Guthrie against the Blue Jays, Santa Fe South and Del City. District duals begin at 5 p.m.

The district champion advances to Dual State Feb. 8-9 at Firelake Arena in Shawnee.

“If we go in and wrestle like we should and like we can, it won’t be that close,” head coach Erik Ford said. “But I haven’t seen that team yet all under the same roof at the same time.”