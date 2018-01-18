Piedmont girls ready for difficult test in Old Fort Classic opener

Blake Colston

Piedmont Lady Wildcats head coach Tim Price has coached at the state tournament 10 times in his career. He’s never seen a tournament field like Piedmont will see this week at Fort Gibson’s Old Fort Classic.

The field for the tournament, which begins today, is chalked full of highly ranked teams.

The 7-seed Piedmont opens with second-seeded tournament host Fort Gibson today at 7 p.m. Gibson is 12-1 and ranked second in 4A.

“This is the toughest bracket I’ve ever seen. It’s ridiculous,” Price said. “We are definitely in a tough spot.”

To speak to just how tough the tournament field is, Bartlesville, the second-ranked team in Class 6A, is seeded third. Class 4A No. 1 Harrah (13-0) earned the top seed.

Also in the field are 6A No. 15 Midwest City, 4A No. 6 Broken Bow, Inola, which is led by former Cashion coach Ronnie Maple, and Stilwell, who enters with a 10-4 record.

PHS will have to be at its best simply to stay competitive when it takes on Fort Gibson tonight on the Tigers’ home floor. Gibson’s only loss this season came to 6A No. 8 Owasso.

“You’re talking about going and playing somebody that not only is really good, but you’re playing the host team in a night game on their home floor,” Price said. “Whatever the situation is, we’ve got to play as hard as we can and take away everything we can from (this tournament).”

