December sales tax collections drop

By Mindy Ragan Wood, Staff Writer – Sales tax collections are down again for Piedmont, an Oklahoma Tax Commission report shows.

Figures for December 2016 totaled $188,781, but for the same period this year collections dropped to $163,138.

Mayor Valerie Thomerson said it’s important for citizens to remember how important local shopping is to the community.

“Sales tax is always difficult this time of year because of Christmas shopping and the best thing we can do is spend as much funds as we can here at home. You’d be surprised what you can buy here in Piedmont. There are things unique to Piedmont. All you have to do is look at the stores on Main Street. It’s fun to see what’s down there.”

Thomerson said the sales tax collections from Amazon are encouraging.

“If you are purchasing from Amazon those taxes are being sent to the town where the packages are delivered. Every little bit helps,” she said.

Other nearby cities fared higher in collections. Yukon received $1,939,149, up from $1,681,606 for the same period last year. Mustang’s increase was modest, up approximately $26,000 from $834,881 last year to $860,929 for the same period this year.