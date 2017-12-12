Obituary: Ellis Wayne Dorrell

Ellis Wayne Dorrell went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2017.

He was born on September 10, 1928 to Benny White Dorrell and Vera Clark, in Mountain View, OK. Ellis married the love of his life, “Lorene” and together they settled in Piedmont in 1960.

Ellis and Lorene had four children Brenda, Vincent, Becky, and Clayton. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont for many years. Ellis was a longtime employee of Caston’s Lumber Company, and sold real estate for many years in the Piedmont area.

Ellis enjoyed gardening, and listening to music, but especially enjoyed listening to “Old Country” music. In fact, a favorite saying that Ellis adopted, and known for saying was “Life Gets Tee-jus Don’t It” a famous country song. Ellis even liked the tunes of “Elvis.” Ellis was so inspired by old country music, he wrote his own song “Sing Me A Country Song” in 2008.

Memories of Ellis will be remembered by his family and friends. Those waiting to see him again include, his children Brenda and Albert Starry, Vincent and Michelle Dorrell, Becky and Kevin Parker, and Clayton Dorrell.

Ellis had seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Services were held Monday, December 11 at the First Baptist Church of Piedmont. Services were under the direction of Smith & Turner Mortuary, Yukon, OK.