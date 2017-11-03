Piedmont closes regular season tonight at McGuinness

Blake Colston

Piedmont plays its regular season finale tonight at second-ranked Bishop McGuinness.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Pribil Stadium in Oklahoma City, with the Wildcats playoff hopes, in part, resting on the outcome.

Piedmont (3-6, 3-3) must win and have Guymon upset Guthrie to make the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Irish (8-1, 5-1) have already secured second place in the district, so they have the option of resting starters or only playing them for a portion of the game.

Last week, McGuinness beat Lawton Ike 70-32. Piedmont lost to No. 1 Carl Albert 39-8.

The Irish beat PHS 21-0 last season at F&M Bank Stadium.

