Piedmont pounds Woodward 54-9

Blake Colston

sports@piedmontnewsonline.com

Piedmont’s defense forced five turnovers and scored a pair of touchdowns while quarterback Garrett Morris threw three touchdown passes as the Wildcats routed Woodward 54-9 Friday night at F&M Bank Stadium.

/

Morris connected on 11 of 17 passes for 220 yards and Ryan Jones returned a fumble 19 yards for a score as the Wildcats improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in district play.

The win was key for Piedmont’s playoff chances and was hardly ever in doubt.

Piedmont scored touchdowns on four of its first 10 plays from scrimmage and led 28-6 after a quarter.

Davontae Pickard scored on runs of 67 and 9 yards and finished with 126 yards on 13 carries, all in the first half. Colby Matlock added a 7-yard touchdown scamper and later one from 14 yards.

“We came out and showed what we can do,” Morris said.

The first quarter explosion was capped on Tanner Knight’s 79-yard interception return for a touchdown with 0:54 left in the quarter.

Later, Jones added his second fumble return for a score in as many weeks to pad Piedmont’s lead to 40-9.

“Outstanding job by those kids and our defensive staff,” head coach Trent Worley said. “They’ve kept us in ballgames all season long.”

“Our defense is really good at flying to the ball and making plays,” Jones added.

PHS could’ve been content with a 28-9 lead as halftime neared, but Worley had other ideas. The coach dipped into his bag of tricks and pulled out a gem for a touchdown on the last play of the half.

Morris connected with Chester on a short completion who flipped to a sprinting Bryson Ensminger on a hook-and-ladder that covered 68 yards.

“It’s something we practice every week,” Worley said. “It was the last play of the half and we didn’t think we had anything to lose. Why not give it a shot?”

Morris passed 19 yards to Rylan McDaniel for a touchdown with a 1:00 left in the third quarter to extend the ‘Cats lead to 47-9. McDaniel made five catches for 85 yards.

T.D. Smith closed the scoring with a 22-yard catch and run for a score. He had four receptions for 51 yards.

Woodward scored its only touchdown of the night on a 68-yard pass from Colton Cox to Cole Marlatt to grab an early 6-0 lead.

After that, Piedmont scored 54 of the next 57 points in its most complete performance of the season.

Piedmont totaled 451 yards in the game and held Woodward to just 271 and allowed just two completed passes after the Boomers’ long touchdown pass early in the first quarter.

“We’re finally putting things together and our kids are starting to understand that,” Worley said. “This is the time of year when you have to start playing at your best and this is a perfect example.”

Piedmont plays at Guthrie Thursday night.

“That’s a big game for us,” Worley said.