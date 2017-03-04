Piedmont rallies for overtime win over Lawton Mac

Blake Colston

EDMOND – Dylan Hahn scored 22 points to lead Piedmont to a 64-57 overtime victory over Lawton MacArthur Friday night in an Area consolation seminfinal game at Edmond North High School.

Hahn’s basket in the lane with 31.4 to play in overtime proved to be the game-winner.

20th-ranked Piedmont (15-10) advances to Saturday night’s Area consolation final vs. Shawnee at 8:00 while No. 9 MacArthur’s season ends at 14-12 overall.

Piedmont had lost twice to the Highlanders previously this season, but won the most crucial of the three meetings in come-from-behind fashion.

“This is a testament to these guys’ growth throughout the year,” Piedmont first-year head coach Aaron Daniels said afterwards. “They’ve really stuck with it and believed in themselves.”

Mac led by seven at half, 26-19, but Piedmont rallied to tie the game at 37 by the end of the third quarter and led by as many six points in the fourth. Sage Peyton, who scored 12 points, gave Piedmont a 43-37 lead with 5:56 to play.

MacArthur head coach Marco Gagliardi said his team’s defense helped let the Wildcats back in the game.

“We just weren’t executing. We kept letting them get into the paint and into the paint,” he said. “It didn’t help that we were in foul trouble. That hurts. A lot of things contributed to that.”

Piedmont won the overtime period 11-4 with five different players contributing points.

“We showed a lot of resiliency tonight,” Daniels said.

The Wildcats hoped to limit the inside scoring of Mac big men Anthony Love and Mike Simpson in the game, who had their way with Piedmont in a 21-point win in Lawton earlier this season. The pair combined for 23 points, but only 12 in the second half and overtime. Love fouled out with 2:00 to play in regulation.

“We wanted to pack our defense in and really limit what those guys could do,” Daniels said.

In response to the Wildcats sagging defense, MacArthur made just 4 of 20 3-point attempts. Still, Simpson managed to tie the game on a layup and foul with 2.3 seconds to play. He had a chance to give the Highlanders the lead, but his free throw attempt missed long.

“Some games they’ve gone down this year and some games they haven’t,” Gagliardi said of his team’s shooting. “I’m not going to say a whole lot else about it, but I felt like we got good shots from the people that we wanted to take them.”

The Highlanders were led by freshman guard Sep Reese, who put in 18 points.

“I hope those underclassmen pay attention to how bad those seniors are hurting in there,” Gagliardi said. “Because it hurts and they’ll never put on a MacArthur jersey ever again.”

Piedmont will now play for its first state tournament berth since the 2014 season Saturday against Shawnee. The Wolves are 2-0 against PHS this season, but won the last contest by just one point, 48-47, Feb. 14 in Shawnee.