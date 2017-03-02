Piedmont faces El Reno for state tournament berth

Blake Colston

sports@piedmontnewsonline.com

Fresh off their scintillating come-from-behind regional championship-clinching win over Lawton MacArthur, the fourth-ranked Piedmont Lady Wildcats will take aim at a bigger prize tonight in Edmond.

There’s a berth in next week’s Class 5A State Tournament on the line when the Lady Wildcats face an El Reno team that they’ve already beaten twice this season. The game will tipoff at 6:30 at Edmond North High School.

“We’ve worked really hard to get to these kinds of games,” head coach Jordan Stark said of her 21-3 team that’s rebounded from a 6-18 record the previous season. “The girls are very focused.”

Piedmont used a bucket from senior forward Maddie Sperle in the final seconds to beat MacArthur, 54-53 to cap a wild comeback Saturday. The Lady ‘Cats pounded Western Heights in the opening game of regionals, 71-36.

No. 7 El Reno (16-9) edged Lawton Eisenhower 46-45 to reach the Area Finals. Each of Piedmont’s victories over the Indians this season have been by just one basket. First in a 51-49 season-opening win at Piedmont and then in a 48-46 win at Jenks Simmons Fieldhouse Feb. 3.

The teams are familiar with each other, they’re rivals and this time there’s a trip to the state tournament at stake. No one expects there to be much separation between the two teams.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times in one year, but we’re confident we can do it,” Sperle said.