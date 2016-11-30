Piedmont edges El Reno on Attalla’s buzzer-beater

Blake Colston

sports@piedmontnewsonline.com

El Reno owned the offensive glass in its season-opening matchup with Piedmont, but when the Lady Wildcats needed a rebound most, they got one.

Maci Attalla gathered in a rebound off a Maddie Sperle miss with 1.2 seconds left and put a shot in off the glass as the horn sounded to give Piedmont a 51-49 victory over the Indians Tuesday night at Collett Fieldhouse.

The 13th-ranked Lady Wildcats (1-0) led for the entire first half, but El Reno grabbed a 43-42 lead on a 3-pointer from Rachelle Roman Nose with 6:42 to play in the third quarter. From there, the game see-sawed back-and-forth until the final minute when Maddie Sperle evened the game at 49 with a layup with 0:18 left in regulation.

No. 11 El Reno (0-1) seemed poised to take the final shot, but threw the ball away, opening the door for Attalla’s heroics.

Attalla finished with six points, nine rebounds, and the most important basket of the game. Millwood transfer Kish Chandler led Piedmont with 16 points. McKenna Kirkpatrick added nine points, all on 3-pointers, to go with seven rebounds. Hannah Reasoner also scored nine.

Piedmont made seven 3-pointers in the game, including five en route to build a 24-12 advantage after a quarter.

The Wildcats host Lawton MacArthur Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Highlanders lost to Riverside 55-47 Tuesday night.

Boys

El Reno 80, Piedmont 67

Callon Haydon scored a game-high 26 points for No. 4 El Reno to spoil Piedmont head coach Aaron Daniels’ first game on the Wildcat sidelines.

Piedmont led the game 26-25 midway through the second quarter, but a late spurt from El Reno gave the Indians a 44-36 lead by half. They never trailed again.

“As bad as the score got, we bridged the gap a few times and cut the deficit a few possessions,” Daniels said. “We’ve got to get back to the lab and tighten up a few screws, but this is just the beginning.”

Daniels said he liked his team’s competitiveness.

“I didn’t see any fear in our guys,” Daniels said. “Whether we played with any brains, that’s up for debate, but we played with a lot of conviction and didn’t back down.”

Piedmont had four scorers in double figures led by Hunter Oden’s 17. Jalen Valentine chipped in with 13, Dylan Hahn added 11 and Rylan McDaniel also had 11. Despite the balanced scoring, Daniels thought his team relied on too many 3-pointers in the game.

“You live by the long ball and you die by it,” he said. “I feel like we fell into that fool’s gold and fell in love with it and let the game get sped up. That favored El Reno more than it did us.”

Trey MedicineBear scored 15 points for El Reno.