Piedmont beats El Reno in overtime to make state tournament

Blake Colston

sports@piedmontnewsonline.com

EDMOND – Call them the cardiac ‘Cats.

Piedmont’s fourth-ranked girls basketball team earned its second thrilling win in as many games Thursday night at Edmond North’s Siberian Gym with a 57-51 Area Finals victory over El Reno in overtime that clinched the Lady Wildcats’ third state tournament berth in four seasons.

Kish Chandler banked in a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to play in regulation to tie the game at 48 and Piedmont limited El Reno to just three points in the overtime period to complete a three-game sweep of the rival Indians this season.

This one looked like it might be El Reno’s, though.

Hayden Freeman hit a 3-pointer to give the Indians their first lead of the second half with 31.3 to play in the fourth after El Reno trailed by as many as nine in the final period. Freeman followed up the 3-pointer with a basket off a steal with 0:10 remaining. She finished with 13 points.

On Piedmont’s final possession, its designed play didn’t go as planned, so Chandler, a senior, improvised with a desperation shot from the top of the key that hit glass and rattled home.

It was the second clutch shot in as many postseason games from Piedmont (22-3), which got a last-second game-winner from Maddie Sperle to upend Lawton MacArthur a game earlier in the regional finals.

Sperle scored a game-high 19 points Thursday with 14 coming in the second half and overtime. Maci Attalla had 14 and Hannah Reasoner scored 11. Massey Beard scored 13 for El Reno (16-10).