Bishop McGuinness beats Piedmont in regular season finale

Blake Colston

sports@piedmontnewsonline.com

Highly touted receiver Rubell Goe caught 10 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns to help lead second-ranked Bishop McGuinness past Piedmont 21-0 in both team’s regular season finale Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

In a game dominated by defense, the Wildcats were limited to just 130 total yards. Goe’s yards accounted for almost half of the Irish’s 282 total yards.

Piedmont, (6-4, 5-2) seemed to be just a fraction off from making key plays all night. Landon White ran for for 74 yards on 22 carries, but was one tackle away from breaking a pair of long runs. Noah Ellis was 6 of 19 passing for 52 yards and narrowly missed connecting with Easton Hensley for a long touchdown pass.

“Offensively we couldn’t sustain drives and really battled field position all night,” head coach Drew Gossen said. “We’re one block away from breaking a power play early and then another one late. It was a play here and there that made the difference.”

Trailing 7-0 with less than a minute to play in the first half, Piedmont’s Christian Bricker wrapped up McGuinness quarterback Jarrett Lewis near the goal line and appeared to strip the ball from Lewis. An Irish lineman recovered the ball in the end zone for a potential safety, but the officials ruled the play as an incomplete pass instead.

“It would’ve been a big play, but that’s what it was so you move on,” Gossen said.

Goe broke three tackles on his way to a 33-yard touchdown with 0:21 left in the first quarter to give district champion McGuinness (9-1, 7-0) an early lead and added a 10-yard catch and run on a short pass from Lewis late in the third quarter.

Clay Morris had a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:36 to play in the third quarter that was setup by a 33-yard catch from Goe to keep the drive alive on third down.

Dominic Richardson was the game’s leading rusher with 75 yards on 12 carries. Richardson, a freshman, grew up in Piedmont, but transferred to McGuinness before the season began.

As the third place team in district 5A-2, the Wildcats will travel to Ardmore Friday to face the Tigers in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. Ardmore squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to Lawton MacArthur 28-27 in a game that was for the district title.

Gossen said it won’t be hard to turn the page from this loss and get to work on preparing for Ardmore.

“We would’ve loved to take more momentum into the playoffs, but I feel like we played a good game,” Gossen said. “I feel like we improved from last week and if we improve again from this week, I feel like anything is possible.”