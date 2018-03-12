LATEST ARTICLES
Gazette moves operations to Yukon
The Piedmont-Surrey Gazette has moved its office to Yukon as part of a corporate realignment with two other newspapers owned by Publisher Randy Anderson. Anderson...
Firefighters honored for service, contributions
By Mindy Ragan Wood, Staff Writer - The Piedmont Fire Department held its annual banquet to recognize the service and contributions of firefighters who keep their...
Okarche uses 25-1 run to rout Cyril in state quarterfinal
Blake Colston sports@piedmontnewsonline.com OKLAHOMA CITY - Okarche's Sarah Griswold took a deep breath after Fayth Laughlin's free throw went through the net. Cyril had just taken its first...
Lady Wildcats try for third win over Carl Albert tonight in...
Blake Colston sports@piedmontnewsonline.com In order for the Piedmont Lady Wildcats to extend their basketball season another game, they'll have to pass a tough test tonight at...
Piedmont boys play McGuinness in Area I consolation game on Friday
Blake Colston sports@piedmontnewsonline.com Piedmont head coach Eric Carr didn't have much of a voice left after Monday's loss at El Reno, but he's confident his team...
Josh, Will Heindselman capture state titles Saturday night
Blake Colston sports@piedmontnewsonline.com OKLAHOMA CITY - Piedmont brothers Josh and Will Heindselman entered their state championship matches Saturday night at State Fair Arena in vastly different...
Obituary: Thomas F. Ottis
Thomas F. Ottis of Okarche died February 19, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. The prayer service was held Wednesday, February 21, and Mass...
Pint-sized female firefighter ‘one of the guys’
By Mindy Ragan Wood, Staff Writer - Pint-sized Kara Owens, a tough girl with a soft spot for her community, is one of only three female...
Fire chief, Orr uninjured in accident
By Mindy Ragan Wood, Staff Writer - Piedmont Fire Chief Andy Logan and City Manager Jason Orr were involved in a car accident Tuesday after a...
Lady Wildcats’ playoff opener with Duncan pushed back to Friday
Blake Colston sports@piedmontnewsonline.com This is Piedmont girls basketball coach Tim Price's favorite time of the year, and it shows. Putting aside two years spent as Weatherford's boys...